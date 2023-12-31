See how each Southland team measures up to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

1. Lamar

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 21-5

6-4 | 21-5 Overall Rank: 130th

130th Strength of Schedule Rank: 38th

38th Last Game: W 61-58 vs Loyola Marymount

Next Game

Opponent: Incarnate Word

Incarnate Word Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

2. SE Louisiana

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 16-10

4-7 | 16-10 Overall Rank: 152nd

152nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th

13th Last Game: L 48-47 vs Tulsa

Next Game

Opponent: @ Nicholls

@ Nicholls Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5

3. Incarnate Word

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 17-8

7-4 | 17-8 Overall Rank: 172nd

172nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 122nd

122nd Last Game: L 67-48 vs Arkansas

Next Game

Opponent: @ Lamar

@ Lamar Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

4. Texas A&M-CC

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 17-8

7-4 | 17-8 Overall Rank: 192nd

192nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 98th

98th Last Game: W 76-45 vs Concordia (TX)

Next Game

Opponent: Houston Christian

Houston Christian Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

5. Texas A&M-Commerce

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 11-15

5-5 | 11-15 Overall Rank: 245th

245th Strength of Schedule Rank: 39th

39th Last Game: L 87-63 vs Texas A&M

Next Game

Opponent: @ New Orleans

@ New Orleans Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5

6. Northwestern State

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 8-19

4-7 | 8-19 Overall Rank: 261st

261st Strength of Schedule Rank: 56th

56th Last Game: L 75-57 vs Central Arkansas

Next Game

Opponent: Champion Christian

Champion Christian Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7. New Orleans

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 9-20

3-8 | 9-20 Overall Rank: 280th

280th Strength of Schedule Rank: 171st

171st Last Game: W 83-59 vs Alcorn State

Next Game

Opponent: Texas A&M-Commerce

Texas A&M-Commerce Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5

8. Nicholls

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 8-19

6-6 | 8-19 Overall Rank: 283rd

283rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 281st

281st Last Game: L 69-50 vs Grambling

Next Game

Opponent: SE Louisiana

SE Louisiana Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5

9. Houston Christian

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 6-19

5-6 | 6-19 Overall Rank: 296th

296th Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th

17th Last Game: W 66-40 vs Schreiner

Next Game

Opponent: @ Texas A&M-CC

@ Texas A&M-CC Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

10. McNeese

Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 0-27

4-9 | 0-27 Overall Rank: 358th

358th Strength of Schedule Rank: 81st

81st Last Game: L 103-87 vs UAPB

Next Game