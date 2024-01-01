The ReliaQuest Bowl will feature the LSU Tigers entering a showdown against the Wisconsin Badgers on Monday, January 1, 2024.

LSU owns the 79th-ranked defense this year (27.8 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking best with 46.4 points per game. With 370.3 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Wisconsin ranks 75th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 28th, allowing 331.3 total yards per game.

For more details on this game, including where and how to watch on ESPN2, continue reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

LSU vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

LSU vs. Wisconsin Key Statistics

LSU Wisconsin 547.8 (5th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.3 (90th) 409.2 (84th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 331.3 (12th) 213.4 (8th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 163.2 (58th) 334.4 (4th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.1 (90th) 7 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (47th) 13 (110th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (80th)

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has been a dual threat for LSU so far this season. He has 3,813 passing yards, completing 72.2% of his passes and tossing 40 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 1,134 yards (94.5 ypg) on 135 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.

This season, Logan Diggs has carried the ball 118 times for 652 yards (54.3 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Malik Nabers' team-leading 1,546 yards as a receiver have come on 86 receptions (out of 125 targets) with 14 touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has caught 60 passes while averaging 89.9 yards per game and scoring 15 touchdowns.

Kyren Lacy's 24 catches have turned into 464 yards and seven touchdowns.

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai leads Wisconsin with 1,688 yards on 177-of-274 passing with six touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 306 rushing yards (25.5 ypg) on 77 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Braelon Allen has rushed for 984 yards on 181 carries so far this year while scoring 12 times on the ground.

Chez Mellusi has racked up 51 carries and totaled 306 yards with four touchdowns.

Will Pauling leads his squad with 694 receiving yards on 66 receptions with four touchdowns.

Bryson Green has 25 receptions (on 58 targets) for a total of 375 yards (31.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Chimere Dike's 19 grabs (on 40 targets) have netted him 328 yards (27.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed LSU or Wisconsin gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.