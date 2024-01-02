How to Watch Duke vs. Syracuse on TV or Live Stream - January 2
The No. 14 Duke Blue Devils (9-3, 0-1 ACC) bring a four-game win streak into a home contest versus the Syracuse Orange (10-3, 1-1 ACC), winners of five straight. It begins at 9:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
Duke vs. Syracuse Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Duke Stats Insights
- This season, the Blue Devils have a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.7% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Orange's opponents have hit.
- Duke has a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.
- The Blue Devils are the 214th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Orange rank 127th.
- The 83.3 points per game the Blue Devils average are 12.9 more points than the Orange allow (70.4).
- Duke is 9-2 when scoring more than 70.4 points.
Syracuse Stats Insights
- The Orange's 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
- Syracuse is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.
- The Orange are the 127th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Devils sit at 227th.
- The Orange put up 11.7 more points per game (78.4) than the Blue Devils give up (66.7).
- Syracuse has a 10-2 record when giving up fewer than 83.3 points.
Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Duke posted 76.7 points per game last season at home, which was 8.7 more points than it averaged on the road (68).
- In 2022-23, the Blue Devils ceded 60.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 68.4.
- When playing at home, Duke drained 0.2 more three-pointers per game (7.3) than on the road (7.1). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to when playing on the road (34.5%).
Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Syracuse scored 5.8 more points per game at home (76.5) than away (70.7).
- In 2022-23, the Orange conceded 4.5 fewer points per game at home (71) than on the road (75.5).
- At home, Syracuse sunk 6.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.2). Syracuse's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.4%) than on the road (36.6%) too.
Duke Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|Hofstra
|W 89-68
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/20/2023
|Baylor
|W 78-70
|Madison Square Garden
|12/30/2023
|Queens
|W 106-69
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|1/2/2024
|Syracuse
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|1/6/2024
|@ Notre Dame
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|1/9/2024
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
Syracuse Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Oregon
|W 83-63
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|12/21/2023
|Niagara
|W 83-71
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/30/2023
|Pittsburgh
|W 81-73
|JMA Wireless Dome
|1/2/2024
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|1/10/2024
|Boston College
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
|1/13/2024
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Dean Smith Center
