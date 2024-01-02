Pelicans vs. Nets January 2 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, the New Orleans Pelicans (16-12) square off against the Brooklyn Nets (13-14) at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and YES.
Pelicans vs. Nets Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSNO, YES
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Jonas Valanciunas averages 15.1 points, 10.1 boards and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 58.2% from the field.
- Brandon Ingram puts up 24.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 50.7% from the floor and 34.0% from downtown with 1.4 made treys per contest.
- Zion Williamson posts 22.5 points, 6.0 boards and 4.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Herbert Jones averages 11.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals (fifth in NBA) and 1.1 blocks.
- CJ McCollum averages 21.2 points, 5.4 assists and 3.9 boards.
Nets Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Mikal Bridges gets the Nets 21.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, Spencer Dinwiddie gives the Nets 14.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.8 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Nets are getting 24.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Cameron Thomas this season.
- Royce O'Neale gets the Nets 7.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while averaging 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- The Nets are receiving 11.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Nicolas Claxton this year.
Pelicans vs. Nets Stat Comparison
|Pelicans
|Nets
|115.9
|Points Avg.
|115.6
|113.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|115.3
|48.0%
|Field Goal %
|46.5%
|36.7%
|Three Point %
|38.4%
