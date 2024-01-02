Top Player Prop Bets for Pelicans vs. Nets on January 2, 2024
Mikal Bridges and Brandon Ingram are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Brooklyn Nets and the New Orleans Pelicans play at Smoothie King Center on Tuesday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).
Pelicans vs. Nets Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans
Brandon Ingram Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -114)
|4.5 (Over: -135)
|5.5 (Over: -141)
|1.5 (Over: +112)
- Ingram's 23.8 points per game average is 0.7 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.
- His per-game rebound average of 4.8 is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (4.5).
- Ingram has averaged 5.4 assists per game, 0.1 fewer than Tuesday's assist over/under (5.5).
- Ingram's 1.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).
Jonas Valančiūnas Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|13.5 (Over: -111)
|9.5 (Over: -132)
|0.5 (Over: +140)
- Tuesday's over/under for Jonas Valanciunas is 13.5. That is 1.1 less than his season average.
- His per-game rebounding average of 9.9 is 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday (9.5).
- His 0.7 made three-pointers average is 0.2 higher than his over/under on Tuesday.
Zion Williamson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|23.5 (Over: -114)
|6.5 (Over: -135)
|4.5 (Over: -111)
- The 22.8 points Zion Williamson scores per game are 0.7 less than his prop total on Tuesday.
- He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 6.5).
- Williamson averages 4.7 assists, 0.2 more than Tuesday's over/under.
NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets
Mikal Bridges Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|21.5 (Over: -122)
|4.5 (Over: -114)
|3.5 (Over: -111)
|2.5 (Over: +124)
- Bridges is averaging 21.1 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.4 lower than Tuesday's over/under.
- He has collected 5.3 boards per game, 0.8 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.
- Bridges' assist average -- 3.8 -- is higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet (3.5).
- Bridges, at two three-pointers made per game, averages 0.5 less than his over/under on Tuesday.
Spencer Dinwiddie Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|14.5 (Over: -108)
|3.5 (Over: +110)
|6.5 (Over: -108)
|1.5 (Over: -172)
- Spencer Dinwiddie has scored 14.3 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.2 points less than Tuesday's over/under.
- He has averaged 0.6 more rebounds per game (4.1) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (3.5).
- Tuesday's assist over/under for Dinwiddie (6.5) is the exact same as his year-long assist average.
- Dinwiddie has averaged two made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).
