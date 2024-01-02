Rapides Parish, LA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Rapides Parish, Louisiana? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rapides Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Holy Savior Menard Central High School at Plainview High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Glenmora, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.