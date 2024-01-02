The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (11-3) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Tulane Green Wave (7-5) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Donald W. Reynolds Center. It airs at 7:30 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Tulane Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Tulane vs. Tulsa Scoring Comparison

  • The Green Wave score just 0.6 fewer points per game (67.1) than the Golden Hurricane give up (67.7).
  • Tulane has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 67.7 points.
  • Tulsa is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 67.1 points.
  • The Golden Hurricane record 71.3 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 62.8 the Green Wave give up.
  • Tulsa has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 62.8 points.
  • When Tulane gives up fewer than 71.3 points, it is 7-3.
  • The Golden Hurricane shoot 42.6% from the field, 2.5% higher than the Green Wave concede defensively.
  • The Green Wave's 41.7 shooting percentage from the field is only 5.4 higher than the Golden Hurricane have conceded.

Tulane Leaders

  • Kyren Whittington: 16.8 PTS, 3.1 STL, 49.3 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)
  • Marta Galic: 14.9 PTS, 42.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (28-for-70)
  • Irina Parau: 7.7 PTS, 45.9 FG%
  • Hannah Pratt: 11.5 PTS, 36 FG%, 30 3PT% (24-for-80)
  • Amira Mabry: 7.3 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

Tulane Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Little Rock W 66-57 Devlin Fieldhouse
12/21/2023 Maine W 64-61 Devlin Fieldhouse
12/30/2023 @ Wichita State L 63-60 Charles Koch Arena
1/2/2024 @ Tulsa - Donald W. Reynolds Center
1/6/2024 South Florida - Devlin Fieldhouse
1/13/2024 East Carolina - Devlin Fieldhouse

