How to Watch the Tulane vs. Tulsa Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (11-3) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Tulane Green Wave (7-5) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Donald W. Reynolds Center. It airs at 7:30 PM ET.
Tulane Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tulane vs. Tulsa Scoring Comparison
- The Green Wave score just 0.6 fewer points per game (67.1) than the Golden Hurricane give up (67.7).
- Tulane has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 67.7 points.
- Tulsa is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 67.1 points.
- The Golden Hurricane record 71.3 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 62.8 the Green Wave give up.
- Tulsa has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 62.8 points.
- When Tulane gives up fewer than 71.3 points, it is 7-3.
- The Golden Hurricane shoot 42.6% from the field, 2.5% higher than the Green Wave concede defensively.
- The Green Wave's 41.7 shooting percentage from the field is only 5.4 higher than the Golden Hurricane have conceded.
Tulane Leaders
- Kyren Whittington: 16.8 PTS, 3.1 STL, 49.3 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)
- Marta Galic: 14.9 PTS, 42.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (28-for-70)
- Irina Parau: 7.7 PTS, 45.9 FG%
- Hannah Pratt: 11.5 PTS, 36 FG%, 30 3PT% (24-for-80)
- Amira Mabry: 7.3 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)
Tulane Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Little Rock
|W 66-57
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|Maine
|W 64-61
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|@ Wichita State
|L 63-60
|Charles Koch Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Tulsa
|-
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|1/6/2024
|South Florida
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|1/13/2024
|East Carolina
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
