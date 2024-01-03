Bossier Parish, LA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Bossier Parish, Louisiana, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bossier Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Loyola College Prep at Bossier High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- Conference: 3A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benton High School at C.E. Byrd High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Conference: 5A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
