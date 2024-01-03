CJ McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans (20-14) will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-8) at Target Center on Wednesday, January 3, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSN and BSNO

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Arena: Target Center

Brandon Ingram vs. Anthony Edwards Fantasy Comparison

Stat Brandon Ingram Anthony Edwards Total Fantasy Pts 1125 1190.5 Fantasy Pts Per Game 37.5 41.1 Fantasy Rank 18 29

Brandon Ingram vs. Anthony Edwards Insights

Brandon Ingram & the Pelicans

Brandon Ingram averages 23.4 points, 4.8 boards and 5.4 assists, making 50.7% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.

The Pelicans have a +126 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.8 points per game. They're putting up 115.9 points per game, 12th in the league, and are giving up 112.1 per outing to rank 10th in the NBA.

The 44.5 rebounds per game New Orleans accumulates rank 10th in the NBA. Their opponents grab 43.5.

The Pelicans knock down 11.5 three-pointers per game (25th in the league) at a 37.1% rate (12th in NBA), compared to the 13.2 per outing their opponents make, shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc.

New Orleans forces 13.9 turnovers per game (seventh in league) while committing 13.1 (16th in NBA).

Anthony Edwards & the Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards' numbers on the season are 26.3 points, 5.1 assists and 5.3 boards per game, shooting 45.8% from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

The Timberwolves have a +176 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.5 points per game. They're putting up 113 points per game to rank 21st in the league and are allowing 107.5 per contest to rank first in the NBA.

Minnesota ranks 13th in the league at 44.1 rebounds per game. That's 3.2 more than the 40.9 its opponents average.

The Timberwolves connect on 12.1 three-pointers per game (21st in the league) at a 38.3% rate (third-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.1 their opponents make while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc.

Minnesota has committed 14.7 turnovers per game (27th in NBA action), 1.4 more than the 13.3 it forces on average (13th in the league).

Brandon Ingram vs. Anthony Edwards Advanced Stats

Stat Brandon Ingram Anthony Edwards Plus/Minus Per Game 4.2 7.3 Usage Percentage 28.4% 32.9% True Shooting Pct 59.4% 58% Total Rebound Pct 8% 8.8% Assist Pct 25.2% 24.8%

