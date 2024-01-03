Player prop bet odds for Julius Randle and others are available when the New York Knicks host the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.

Knicks vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC and MSG

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs Bulls Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -111) 9.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: +130) 1.5 (Over: -125)

Randle's 24 points per game average is 2.5 less than Wednesday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 9.6 is 0.1 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (9.5).

Randle's year-long assist average -- 4.7 per game -- is 0.2 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (4.5).

Randle has averaged 1.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: +116) 7.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: +100)

The 26.5-point over/under set for Jalen Brunson on Wednesday is 0.9 higher than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.5 less rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 4.5.

Brunson's assists average -- 6.2 -- is 1.3 lower than Wednesday's over/under.

His 2.8 made three-pointers average is 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

OG Anunoby Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: +116) 2.5 (Over: +106)

The 15.5-point prop total for OG Anunoby on Wednesday is 0.4 higher than his season scoring average, which is 15.1.

He has collected 3.9 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (4.5).

Anunoby, at 2.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

