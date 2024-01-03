On Wednesday, January 3, 2024, the Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) face the Miami Heat (19-14) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Heat matchup.

Lakers vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers vs Heat Additional Info

Lakers vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Lakers average 114.2 points per game (17th in the league) while allowing 114.7 per contest (16th in the NBA). They have a -17 scoring differential overall.

The Heat put up 113 points per game (21st in league) while allowing 112 per contest (eighth in NBA). They have a +33 scoring differential.

These two teams average 227.2 points per game between them, 0.7 more than this game's total.

These teams surrender 226.7 points per game combined, 0.2 more points than the total for this contest.

Los Angeles has put together a 15-19-0 record against the spread this season.

Miami has covered 15 times in 33 matchups with a spread this season.

Lakers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Anthony Davis 29.5 -115 25.3 LeBron James 27.5 -118 25.3

Lakers and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +2000 +1000 - Heat +3500 +1500 -

