NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The NHL lineup on Tuesday should provide some fireworks. The contests include the Toronto Maple Leafs playing the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena.
In terms of live coverage, we've got what you need to know about Tuesday's NHL action here. Check out the links below.
Sign up using our links for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to make sure you can stream NHL action across your devices this season.
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Boston Bruins at Columbus Blue Jackets
|7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, January 2
|ESPN+,NESN,BSOH (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers
|7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, January 2
|MSG,BSSO,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins
|7:30 PM ET, Tuesday, January 2
|ESPN+,Hulu (Watch this game on ESPN+)
|Calgary Flames at Minnesota Wild
|8:00 PM ET, Tuesday, January 2
|ESPN+,BSN,BSWI (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Tampa Bay Lightning at Winnipeg Jets
|8:00 PM ET, Tuesday, January 2
|ESPN+,BSSUN (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Chicago Blackhawks at Nashville Predators
|8:00 PM ET, Tuesday, January 2
|ESPN+,NBCS-CHI+,BSSO (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Montreal Canadiens at Dallas Stars
|8:00 PM ET, Tuesday, January 2
|BSSW,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|New York Islanders at Colorado Avalanche
|9:00 PM ET, Tuesday, January 2
|ESPN+,ALT,MSGSN (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Philadelphia Flyers at Edmonton Oilers
|9:00 PM ET, Tuesday, January 2
|ESPN+,NBCS-PH (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Florida Panthers at Arizona Coyotes
|9:00 PM ET, Tuesday, January 2
|ESPN+,BSFL,SCRIPPS (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Ottawa Senators at Vancouver Canucks
|10:00 PM ET, Tuesday, January 2
|-
|Detroit Red Wings at San Jose Sharks
|10:30 PM ET, Tuesday, January 2
|ESPN+,NBCS-CA,BSDET (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Toronto Maple Leafs at Los Angeles Kings
|10:30 PM ET, Tuesday, January 2
|ESPN+,Hulu (Watch this game on ESPN+)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.