The New Orleans Pelicans (20-14) will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-8) after victories in four road games in a row. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pelicans vs. Timberwolves matchup in this article.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and BSNO

BSN and BSNO Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Pelicans vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves' +176 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 113 points per game (21st in the NBA) while allowing 107.5 per contest (first in the league).

The Pelicans' +126 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.9 points per game (12th in NBA) while allowing 112.1 per outing (10th in league).

The two teams combine to score 228.9 points per game, 5.4 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams allow 219.6 points per game combined, 3.9 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Minnesota has compiled a 16-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

New Orleans has covered 19 times in 34 games with a spread this season.

Pelicans and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pelicans +6600 +3000 - Timberwolves +1800 +900 -

