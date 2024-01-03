On Wednesday, January 3, 2024, the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-6) square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (16-12) at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and BSNO.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSN, BSNO

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Pelicans Games

Pelicans Players to Watch

Jonas Valanciunas is putting up 15.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He's also sinking 58.2% of his shots from the field.

Brandon Ingram is putting up 24.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He's making 50.7% of his shots from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.

Zion Williamson gets the Pelicans 22.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest while delivering 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Herbert Jones gives the Pelicans 11.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while posting 1.6 steals (fifth in league) and 1.1 blocked shots.

The Pelicans are getting 21.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game from CJ McCollum this season.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns puts up 22.2 points, 3.0 assists and 9.6 rebounds per contest.

Anthony Edwards puts up 24.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Rudy Gobert posts 12.4 points, 1.2 assists and 12.0 rebounds per game.

Mike Conley posts 11.3 points, 2.8 boards and 6.1 assists per game, shooting 45.8% from the field and 43.6% from downtown with 2.2 made treys per contest.

Naz Reid posts 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison

Timberwolves Pelicans 113.5 Points Avg. 115.9 106.7 Points Allowed Avg. 113.9 48.4% Field Goal % 48.0% 37.9% Three Point % 36.7%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.