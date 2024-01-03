The injury report for the New Orleans Pelicans (20-14) heading into their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-8) currently has two players on it. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 from Target Center.

The Pelicans are coming off of a 112-85 victory against the Nets in their last game on Tuesday. CJ McCollum scored 16 points in the Pelicans' victory, leading the team.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Trey Murphy III SF Questionable Knee 14.8 4.1 1.7 Matt Ryan SF Out Calf 9.3 2.3 1.1

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Clark: Out (Achilles)

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and BSNO

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Timberwolves -7.5 223.5

