How to Watch Tulane vs. Rice on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Tulane Green Wave (9-3, 0-0 AAC) are welcoming in the Rice Owls (6-7, 0-0 AAC) for a matchup of AAC foes at Devlin Fieldhouse, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
Tulane vs. Rice Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN
Tulane Stats Insights
- The Green Wave are shooting 51.1% from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Owls allow to opponents.
- In games Tulane shoots better than 44.4% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.
- The Green Wave are the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 147th.
- The Green Wave record 16 more points per game (89.8) than the Owls give up (73.8).
- When Tulane scores more than 73.8 points, it is 9-2.
Tulane Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Tulane posted 83.5 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 81.8 points per contest.
- The Green Wave gave up 75.1 points per game last season at home, which was 8.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (83.3).
- Tulane drained 8.3 treys per game with a 36.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.6 more threes and 2.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.7 threes per game, 34.2% three-point percentage).
Tulane Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Southern
|W 105-81
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/22/2023
|George Mason
|L 69-66
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/29/2023
|Dillard
|W 94-64
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|1/3/2024
|Rice
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|1/6/2024
|@ North Texas
|-
|UNT Coliseum
|1/11/2024
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
