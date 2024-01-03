The Rice Owls (6-7, 0-0 AAC) face a fellow AAC opponent, the Tulane Green Wave (9-3, 0-0 AAC), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Devlin Fieldhouse. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. Rice matchup.

Tulane vs. Rice Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Tulane vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tulane Moneyline Rice Moneyline

Tulane vs. Rice Betting Trends

Tulane has put together a 5-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, nine out of the Green Wave's 12 games have gone over the point total.

Rice has compiled a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, six out of the Owls' 13 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Tulane Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Sportsbooks rate Tulane considerably higher (101st in the country) than the computer rankings do (126th).

The Green Wave have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +100000 at the beginning of the season to +100000.

With odds of +100000, Tulane has been given a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship.

