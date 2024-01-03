The UL Monroe Warhawks (4-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) will look to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Marshall Thundering Herd (6-8, 1-0 Sun Belt) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum, airing at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

UL Monroe vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UL Monroe Stats Insights

The Warhawks have shot at a 42.5% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points below the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Thundering Herd have averaged.

UL Monroe is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.

The Thundering Herd are the rebounding team in the country, the Warhawks rank 17th.

The Warhawks' 69.7 points per game are 7.6 fewer points than the 77.3 the Thundering Herd give up.

UL Monroe has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 77.3 points.

UL Monroe Home & Away Comparison

UL Monroe scores 87.5 points per game at home, and 59.6 on the road.

In 2023-24 the Warhawks are allowing 4.3 fewer points per game at home (70.0) than away (74.3).

At home, UL Monroe drains 6.3 trifectas per game, 0.6 more than it averages away (5.7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (30.9%) than on the road (29.4%).

UL Monroe Upcoming Schedule