UL Monroe vs. Marshall January 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Marshall Thundering Herd (5-7, 0-0 Sun Belt) face a fellow Sun Belt team, the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-6, 0-0 Sun Belt), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
UL Monroe vs. Marshall Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UL Monroe Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UL Monroe Players to Watch
- Nika Metskhvarishvili: 10.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Tyreke Locure: 9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Bolden: 9.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Savion Gallion: 8.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- AD Diedhiou: 4.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Marshall Players to Watch
- Nate Martin: 11.4 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Kevon Voyles: 14.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Obinna Anochili-Killen: 15.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Kamdyn Curfman: 12.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jacob Conner: 6.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UL Monroe vs. Marshall Stat Comparison
|UL Monroe Rank
|UL Monroe AVG
|Marshall AVG
|Marshall Rank
|267th
|71.2
|Points Scored
|77.2
|129th
|244th
|73.3
|Points Allowed
|78.6
|328th
|80th
|39.1
|Rebounds
|41.1
|37th
|18th
|12.4
|Off. Rebounds
|10.8
|63rd
|299th
|6.1
|3pt Made
|7.4
|190th
|65th
|15.8
|Assists
|14.7
|105th
|276th
|13.0
|Turnovers
|12.6
|242nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.