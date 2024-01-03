How to Watch Villanova vs. Xavier on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Villanova Wildcats (9-4, 2-0 Big East) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Xavier Musketeers (7-6, 1-1 Big East) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Villanova vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Villanova Stats Insights
- This season, the Wildcats have a 41.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Musketeers' opponents have made.
- In games Villanova shoots higher than 39.8% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
- The Wildcats are the 101st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers rank 46th.
- The Wildcats put up 73.6 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 69.5 the Musketeers give up.
- When Villanova puts up more than 69.5 points, it is 6-2.
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers have shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
- Xavier is 6-3 when it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.
- The Musketeers are the 46th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 181st.
- The Musketeers average 11.8 more points per game (75.3) than the Wildcats allow (63.5).
- When Xavier gives up fewer than 73.6 points, it is 5-1.
Villanova Home & Away Comparison
- Villanova is averaging 72.0 points per game at home. In road games, it is performing better offensively, averaging 73.8 points per contest.
- Defensively the Wildcats have been better in home games this year, ceding 58.8 points per game, compared to 65.5 in away games.
- When playing at home, Villanova is averaging 0.8 more three-pointers per game (10.6) than in away games (9.8). However, it has a worse three-point percentage at home (34.2%) compared to in away games (36.1%).
Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Xavier put up 83.6 points per game last season, 3.1 more than it averaged away (80.5).
- At home, the Musketeers gave up 71.7 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.1).
- Xavier drained fewer 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (38.0%) than on the road (40.5%).
Villanova Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|UCLA
|W 65-56
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Creighton
|W 68-66
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/23/2023
|@ DePaul
|W 84-48
|Wintrust Arena
|1/3/2024
|Xavier
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|St. John's
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|1/12/2024
|DePaul
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Winthrop
|W 75-59
|Cintas Center
|12/20/2023
|@ St. John's
|L 81-66
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/23/2023
|Seton Hall
|W 74-54
|Cintas Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Villanova
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|1/10/2024
|UConn
|-
|Cintas Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
