The Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo included, face the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent game, a 142-130 loss versus the Pacers, Antetokounmpo totaled 26 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

Now let's examine Antetokounmpo's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 34.5 30.6 27.8 Rebounds 12.5 11.3 12.4 Assists 6.5 5.9 7.6 PRA -- 47.8 47.8 PR -- 41.9 40.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Antetokounmpo's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, he's put up 19.7% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.8 per contest.

Antetokounmpo's opponents, the Spurs, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105.5 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 105.0 per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams.

The Spurs give up 122.8 points per game, 27th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Spurs have allowed 46.8 rebounds per game, which puts them 29th in the league.

Conceding 28.2 assists per game, the Spurs are the 27th-ranked team in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2023 34 11 14 16 0 1 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.