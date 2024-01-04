Should you wager on Matt Duchene to score a goal when the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche go head to head on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Matt Duchene score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Duchene stats and insights

  • Duchene has scored in 10 of 35 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
  • On the power play, Duchene has accumulated one goal and five assists.
  • Duchene averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.8%.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 114 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Duchene recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Canadiens 1 0 1 20:18 Home L 4-3
12/31/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 15:47 Home W 8-1
12/29/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:12 Home W 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:54 Away L 2-1
12/23/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:56 Away W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 18:48 Home W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Kraken 3 2 1 19:49 Home W 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Blues 1 0 1 20:05 Away L 4-3 OT
12/15/2023 Senators 2 1 1 14:59 Home W 5-4
12/11/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:28 Home W 6-3

Stars vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

