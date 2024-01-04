Matt Duchene will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche face off at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. Looking to wager on Duchene's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Matt Duchene vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Duchene Season Stats Insights

Duchene's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:41 per game on the ice, is +13.

Duchene has scored a goal in 10 of 35 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Duchene has a point in 22 of 35 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

Duchene has an assist in 18 of 35 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that Duchene goes over his points over/under is 58.2%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Duchene going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Duchene Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 114 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+24) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 35 Games 5 32 Points 3 11 Goals 2 21 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.