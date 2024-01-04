The McNeese Cowgirls (4-9) travel to face the Northwestern State Demons (4-7) after dropping three road games in a row. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

McNeese Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana

Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

McNeese vs. Northwestern State Scoring Comparison

The Cowgirls put up an average of 71.4 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 64.0 the Demons give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 64.0 points, McNeese is 4-4.

Northwestern State has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.4 points.

The Demons score 25.4 fewer points per game (58.6) than the Cowgirls give up (84.0).

McNeese has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 58.6 points.

The Demons are making 36.3% of their shots from the field, 9.3% lower than the Cowgirls concede to opponents (45.6%).

McNeese Leaders

Emilia Tenbrock: 13.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (15-for-35)

13.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (15-for-35) Boston Berry: 7.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 28.3 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)

7.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 28.3 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26) Azjah Reeves: 9.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 29.4 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (17-for-73)

9.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 29.4 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (17-for-73) Mireia Yespes: 11.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 57.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

11.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 57.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Julia Puente Valverde: 5.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.2 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

McNeese Schedule