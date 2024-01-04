For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Miro Heiskanen a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Miro Heiskanen score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Heiskanen has scored in three of 36 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.

He has one goal on the power play, and also eight assists.

He has a 5.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

The Avalanche are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 114 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 27:32 Home L 4-3 12/31/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 19:20 Home W 8-1 12/29/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 26:43 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 26:08 Away L 2-1 12/23/2023 Predators 0 0 0 25:05 Away W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 26:56 Home W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 27:10 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 1 0 1 26:13 Away L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 1 1 0 26:04 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 3 2 1 25:51 Home W 6-3

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

