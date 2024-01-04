There are two games on today's NBA schedule, including the Denver Nuggets playing the Golden State Warriors.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo and Max! Use our links to sign up today!

Today's NBA Games

The San Antonio Spurs take on the Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks take to the home court of the Spurs on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TNT

TNT Stream Live: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

SA Record: 5-28

5-28 MIL Record: 24-10

24-10 SA Stats: 110.9 PPG (26th in NBA), 122.8 Opp. PPG (27th)

110.9 PPG (26th in NBA), 122.8 Opp. PPG (27th) MIL Stats: 124.8 PPG (second in NBA), 119.7 Opp. PPG (24th)

Players to Watch

SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (18.9 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 2.9 APG)

Victor Wembanyama (18.9 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 2.9 APG) MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.6 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 5.9 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIL -9.5

MIL -9.5 MIL Odds to Win: -450

-450 SA Odds to Win: +340

+340 Total: 249.5 points

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

The Golden State Warriors face the Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets hit the road the Warriors on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TNT

TNT Stream Live: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

GS Record: 16-17

16-17 DEN Record: 24-11

24-11 GS Stats: 116.9 PPG (10th in NBA), 116.3 Opp. PPG (20th)

116.9 PPG (10th in NBA), 116.3 Opp. PPG (20th) DEN Stats: 115.1 PPG (15th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (third)

Players to Watch

GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (27.6 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 4.6 APG)

Stephen Curry (27.6 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 4.6 APG) DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (25.7 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 9.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DEN -2.5

DEN -2.5 DEN Odds to Win: -145

-145 GS Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 234.5 points

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.