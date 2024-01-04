The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions' (5-5) Southland schedule includes Thursday's game against the New Orleans Privateers (3-8) at Lakefront Arena. It begins at 7:30 PM ET.

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana

Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

New Orleans vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Scoring Comparison

The Lions' 69.0 points per game are just 1.4 fewer points than the 70.4 the Privateers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 70.4 points, Texas A&M-Commerce is 5-1.

New Orleans is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 69.0 points.

The Privateers average 56.5 points per game, 19.5 fewer points than the 76.0 the Lions give up.

Texas A&M-Commerce is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 56.5 points.

This year the Privateers are shooting 32.5% from the field, 8.9% lower than the Lions give up.

The Lions make 37.1% of their shots from the field, 5.1% lower than the Privateers' defensive field-goal percentage.

New Orleans Leaders

Dee Dee Pryor: 12.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)

12.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34) Justice Ross: 8.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 29.9 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

8.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 29.9 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Alexis Calderon: 8.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 39.2 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)

8.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 39.2 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36) Jayla Kimbrough: 9.1 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

9.1 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Zoe Cooper: 3.5 PTS, 32.0 FG%

