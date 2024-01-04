The SE Louisiana Lions (4-7) hope to end a four-game losing skid when visiting the Nicholls Colonels (6-6) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Stopher Gym.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game

Nicholls Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana

Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nicholls vs. SE Louisiana Scoring Comparison

The Lions score just 0.3 more points per game (61.1) than the Colonels give up to opponents (60.8).

When it scores more than 60.8 points, SE Louisiana is 4-1.

Nicholls has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.1 points.

The 62.7 points per game the Colonels score are 6.3 more points than the Lions give up (56.4).

When Nicholls totals more than 56.4 points, it is 6-2.

SE Louisiana has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 62.7 points.

This year the Colonels are shooting 39.4% from the field, 3.3% higher than the Lions give up.

The Lions' 41.1 shooting percentage from the field is only 2.9 higher than the Colonels have given up.

Nicholls Leaders

Lexi Alexander: 12.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.3 FG%

12.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.3 FG% Britiya Curtis: 10.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.3 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (21-for-55)

10.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.3 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (21-for-55) Betzalys Delgado: 5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 26.8 FG%, 18.9 3PT% (7-for-37)

5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 26.8 FG%, 18.9 3PT% (7-for-37) Kyla Hamilton: 7.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 33.7 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (8-for-44)

7.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 33.7 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (8-for-44) Deonna Brister: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.7 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

Nicholls Schedule