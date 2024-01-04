How to Watch the Nicholls vs. SE Louisiana Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The SE Louisiana Lions (4-7) hope to end a four-game losing skid when visiting the Nicholls Colonels (6-6) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Stopher Gym.
Nicholls Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
Nicholls vs. SE Louisiana Scoring Comparison
- The Lions score just 0.3 more points per game (61.1) than the Colonels give up to opponents (60.8).
- When it scores more than 60.8 points, SE Louisiana is 4-1.
- Nicholls has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.1 points.
- The 62.7 points per game the Colonels score are 6.3 more points than the Lions give up (56.4).
- When Nicholls totals more than 56.4 points, it is 6-2.
- SE Louisiana has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 62.7 points.
- This year the Colonels are shooting 39.4% from the field, 3.3% higher than the Lions give up.
- The Lions' 41.1 shooting percentage from the field is only 2.9 higher than the Colonels have given up.
Nicholls Leaders
- Lexi Alexander: 12.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.3 FG%
- Britiya Curtis: 10.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.3 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (21-for-55)
- Betzalys Delgado: 5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 26.8 FG%, 18.9 3PT% (7-for-37)
- Kyla Hamilton: 7.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 33.7 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (8-for-44)
- Deonna Brister: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.7 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)
Nicholls Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/4/2023
|@ South Alabama
|W 61-58
|Mitchell Center
|12/9/2023
|UAB
|L 73-62
|Stopher Gym
|12/20/2023
|@ Grambling
|L 69-50
|Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
|1/4/2024
|SE Louisiana
|-
|Stopher Gym
|1/6/2024
|@ Houston Christian
|-
|Sharp Gymnasium
|1/11/2024
|New Orleans
|-
|Stopher Gym
