The McNeese Cowgirls (4-9) will visit the Northwestern State Demons (4-7) after dropping three consecutive road games. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northwestern State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana

Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northwestern State vs. McNeese Scoring Comparison

The Cowgirls score an average of 71.4 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 64 the Demons allow.

McNeese has put together a 4-4 record in games it scores more than 64 points.

Northwestern State has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.4 points.

The 58.6 points per game the Demons score are 25.4 fewer points than the Cowgirls give up (84).

McNeese has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 58.6 points.

The Demons are making 36.3% of their shots from the field, 9.3% lower than the Cowgirls concede to opponents (45.6%).

Northwestern State Leaders

Jiselle Woodson: 12.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.7 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (16-for-54)

12.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.7 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (16-for-54) Sharna Ayres: 10.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.5 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (26-for-77)

10.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.5 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (26-for-77) Karmelah Dean: 7.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 26.5 FG%

7.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 26.5 FG% Jenny Ntambwe: 9.3 PTS, 48.6 FG%

9.3 PTS, 48.6 FG% Carla Celaya: 3.8 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northwestern State Schedule