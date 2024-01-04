The Dallas Stars' upcoming game against the Colorado Avalanche is slated for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Radek Faksa score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Radek Faksa score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Faksa stats and insights

  • Faksa has scored in two of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
  • Faksa has no points on the power play.
  • Faksa's shooting percentage is 8.7%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 114 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Faksa recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:53 Home W 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:55 Away L 2-1
12/23/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:47 Away W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:24 Home W 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Blues 1 0 1 11:51 Away L 4-3 OT
12/15/2023 Senators 1 0 1 12:20 Home W 5-4
12/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:08 Home W 6-3
12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 6-1
12/7/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:47 Away W 5-4 SO
12/6/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 11:53 Away L 5-4

Stars vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

