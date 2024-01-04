SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls January 4 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Southland slate includes the Nicholls Colonels (6-6) against the SE Louisiana Lions (4-7), at 7:30 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
SE Louisiana Players to Watch
- Hailey Giaratano: 13.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Taylor Bell: 9.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Cheyanne Daniels: 9.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jalencia Pierre: 6.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Kennedy Paul: 5.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Nicholls Players to Watch
- Lexi Alexander: 12.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Britiya Curtis: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Betzalys Delgado: 5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kyla Hamilton: 7.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Deonna Brister: 6.9 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.