Having taken three in a row, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Dallas Stars on Thursday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

You can tune in on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW to see the Stars meet the Avalanche.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs Avalanche Additional Info

Stars vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/18/2023 Stars Avalanche 6-3 COL

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars are conceding 110 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 12th in league action.

The Stars' 129 total goals (3.6 per game) rank fourth in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Stars have gone 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Stars have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 4.2 goals per game (42 total) during that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 36 12 25 37 24 23 - Joe Pavelski 36 14 20 34 27 13 50.7% Roope Hintz 34 15 18 33 11 8 54% Matt Duchene 35 11 21 32 20 17 56.5% Mason Marchment 36 13 14 27 23 26 50%

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche give up three goals per game (114 in total), 15th in the NHL.

With 138 goals (3.6 per game), the Avalanche have the NHL's second-best offense.

In the past 10 contests, the Avalanche have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.

On the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players