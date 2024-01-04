The Dallas Stars' Jason Robertson and the Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon are two of the top players to watch when these teams play on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at American Airlines Center.

Stars vs. Avalanche Game Information

Stars Players to Watch

One of the major contributors this season for Dallas, Robertson has 37 points in 36 games (12 goals, 25 assists).

Joe Pavelski is another key contributor for Dallas, with 34 points (0.9 per game) -- scoring 14 goals and adding 20 assists.

Roope Hintz's total of 33 points is via 15 goals and 18 assists.

In 16 games, Scott Wedgewood's record is 11-3-2. He has conceded 48 goals (3.01 goals against average) and has racked up 434 saves.

Avalanche Players to Watch

MacKinnon is a leading scorer for Colorado, with 61 points this season, as he has recorded 20 goals and 41 assists in 38 games.

Mikko Rantanen has made a big impact for Colorado this season with 47 points (19 goals and 28 assists).

This season, Colorado's Cale Makar has 44 points (eight goals, 36 assists) this season.

In the crease, Colorado's Ivan Prosvetov is 4-3-1 this season, compiling 213 saves and allowing 22 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .906 save percentage (28th in the league).

Stars vs. Avalanche Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Avalanche AVG Avalanche Rank 4th 3.58 Goals Scored 3.63 2nd 16th 3.06 Goals Allowed 3 13th 16th 30.6 Shots 32 10th 15th 30.1 Shots Allowed 28.7 5th 14th 22.12% Power Play % 24.48% 8th 3rd 85.34% Penalty Kill % 83.21% 8th

