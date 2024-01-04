2024 The Sentry Schedule: Thursday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Watch the opening round on Thursday, January 4, as competitors take the course at the 7,596-yard, par-73 Plantation Course at Kapalua for the 2024 The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii, looking to claim a share of a $20M purse. Brooke Mackenzie Henderson is the defending champ at the event.
How to Watch the 2024 The Sentry
- Start Time: 12:45 PM ET
- Venue: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Par/Distance: Par 73/7,596 yards
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: Golf Channel
- Sunday TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!
The Sentry Top-Ranked Participants
|World Rank
The Sentry Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Group
|4:39 PM ET
|Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth
|2:33 PM ET
|Ludvig Aberg, Max Homa, Rickie Fowler
|2:21 PM ET
|Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood
|3:03 PM ET
|Keegan Bradley, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton
|4:27 PM ET
|Sam Burns, Sahith Theegala, Wyndham Clark
|3:39 PM ET
|Lucas Glover, Adam Hadwin, Sungjae Im
|2:09 PM ET
|Harris English, Si Woo Kim, Cameron Young
|4:03 PM ET
|Corey Conners, Jason Day, Erik van Rooyen
|1:33 PM ET
|Russell Henley, Nick Hardy, Sepp Straka
|1:57 PM ET
|J.T. Poston, Mackenzie Hughes, Denny McCarthy
