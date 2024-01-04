Will Thomas Harley Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on January 4?
Should you bet on Thomas Harley to find the back of the net when the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche face off on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Thomas Harley score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Harley stats and insights
- In nine of 33 games this season, Harley has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- Harley averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.0%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 114 total goals (three per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Harley recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:45
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/31/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|22:18
|Home
|W 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|18:58
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:55
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|21:08
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|20:36
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|20:20
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|19:24
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|17:06
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|20:34
|Home
|W 6-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.