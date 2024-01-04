Tyler Seguin will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche meet on Thursday at American Airlines Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Seguin? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Tyler Seguin vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Seguin Season Stats Insights

Seguin's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:46 per game on the ice, is +5.

Seguin has netted a goal in a game 10 times this year in 36 games played, including multiple goals once.

Seguin has a point in 19 of 36 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

Seguin has an assist in 13 of 36 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Seguin's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

Seguin has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Seguin Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 114 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +24.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 36 Games 5 26 Points 4 11 Goals 3 15 Assists 1

