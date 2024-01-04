The UL Monroe Warhawks (8-4) will be looking to stop a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Georgia State Panthers (7-4) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Georgia State Convocation Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET.

UL Monroe Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UL Monroe vs. Georgia State Scoring Comparison

The Warhawks' 76.6 points per game are 12.1 more points than the 64.5 the Panthers allow.

UL Monroe is 7-2 when it scores more than 64.5 points.

Georgia State's record is 6-3 when it allows fewer than 76.6 points.

The Panthers average 10.0 more points per game (73.5) than the Warhawks give up (63.5).

When Georgia State totals more than 63.5 points, it is 6-2.

UL Monroe has an 8-1 record when giving up fewer than 73.5 points.

The Panthers are making 41.7% of their shots from the field, 5.5% higher than the Warhawks allow to opponents (36.2%).

The Warhawks make 41.4% of their shots from the field, 3.9% higher than the Panthers' defensive field-goal percentage.

UL Monroe Leaders

Daisha Bradford: 21.4 PTS, 8.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.2 STL, 40.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (33-for-99)

21.4 PTS, 8.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.2 STL, 40.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (33-for-99) Jakayla Johnson: 14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.3 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (19-for-45)

14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.3 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (19-for-45) Katlyn Manuel: 11.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 55.1 FG%

11.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 55.1 FG% Sania Wells: 8.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 31.1 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (16-for-50)

8.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 31.1 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (16-for-50) Kyjai Miles: 1.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.1 FG%

UL Monroe Schedule