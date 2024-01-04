How to Watch the UL Monroe vs. Georgia State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The UL Monroe Warhawks (8-4) will be looking to stop a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Georgia State Panthers (7-4) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Georgia State Convocation Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
UL Monroe Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UL Monroe vs. Georgia State Scoring Comparison
- The Warhawks' 76.6 points per game are 12.1 more points than the 64.5 the Panthers allow.
- UL Monroe is 7-2 when it scores more than 64.5 points.
- Georgia State's record is 6-3 when it allows fewer than 76.6 points.
- The Panthers average 10.0 more points per game (73.5) than the Warhawks give up (63.5).
- When Georgia State totals more than 63.5 points, it is 6-2.
- UL Monroe has an 8-1 record when giving up fewer than 73.5 points.
- The Panthers are making 41.7% of their shots from the field, 5.5% higher than the Warhawks allow to opponents (36.2%).
- The Warhawks make 41.4% of their shots from the field, 3.9% higher than the Panthers' defensive field-goal percentage.
UL Monroe Leaders
- Daisha Bradford: 21.4 PTS, 8.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.2 STL, 40.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (33-for-99)
- Jakayla Johnson: 14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.3 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (19-for-45)
- Katlyn Manuel: 11.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 55.1 FG%
- Sania Wells: 8.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 31.1 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (16-for-50)
- Kyjai Miles: 1.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.1 FG%
UL Monroe Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Alabama
|L 70-54
|Foster Auditorium
|12/21/2023
|@ Cal
|L 79-55
|Haas Pavilion
|12/30/2023
|JMU
|L 85-79
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|@ Georgia State
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Georgia Southern
|-
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|1/11/2024
|South Alabama
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
