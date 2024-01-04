Vernon Parish, LA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Vernon Parish, Louisiana today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Vernon Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Barbe High School at Rosepine High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Rosepine, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
