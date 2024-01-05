The Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) are 4.5-point favorites as they look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE. The matchup has a point total of 228.5.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Lakers -4.5 228.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over 228.5 combined points in 19 of 35 games this season.
  • The average total in Los Angeles' games this season is 228.3, 0.2 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Lakers have gone 15-20-0 ATS this season.
  • Los Angeles has been the favorite in 22 games this season and won 14 (63.6%) of those contests.
  • Los Angeles has a record of 9-2, a 81.8% win rate, when it's favored by -190 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The Lakers have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

  • Memphis has played nine games this season that have had more than 228.5 combined points scored.
  • Memphis' games this season have had an average of 220.3 points, 8.2 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • Memphis is 13-21-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Grizzlies have been chosen as underdogs in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (23.8%) in those games.
  • Memphis has a record of 3-10, a 23.1% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +155 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Memphis has a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Lakers vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Lakers 19 54.3% 113.7 220.6 114.6 228 229.4
Grizzlies 9 26.5% 106.9 220.6 113.4 228 224.6

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • The Lakers are 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall in their last 10 contests.
  • Seven of Lakers' last 10 outings have hit the over.
  • In home games, Los Angeles sports a better record against the spread (7-9-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (8-11-0).
  • The Lakers put up 113.7 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 113.4 the Grizzlies give up.
  • When Los Angeles totals more than 113.4 points, it is 9-6 against the spread and 11-4 overall.

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

  • Memphis is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its past 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Grizzlies have hit the over three times.
  • Memphis' winning percentage against the spread at home is .250 (4-12-0). Away, it is .500 (9-9-0).
  • The Grizzlies average 7.7 fewer points per game (106.9) than the Lakers give up to opponents (114.6).
  • Memphis is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when it scores more than 114.6 points.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Lakers and Grizzlies Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Lakers 15-20 6-5 18-17
Grizzlies 13-21 7-8 13-21

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Lakers Grizzlies
113.7
Points Scored (PG)
 106.9
19
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
9-6
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 6-1
11-4
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 6-1
114.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.4
16
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 13
5-4
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 10-7
8-1
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 9-8

