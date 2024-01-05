The New Orleans Pelicans (17-12) clash with the Los Angeles Clippers (17-11) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024. The matchup airs on BSNO and BSSC.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSNO, BSSC

Pelicans Players to Watch

Jonas Valanciunas averages 15.0 points, 2.5 assists and 10.0 rebounds per game.

Brandon Ingram averages 23.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 50.7% from the floor and 34.0% from downtown with 1.4 made treys per contest.

Zion Williamson puts up 22.5 points, 6.0 boards and 4.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Herbert Jones averages 11.0 points, 2.8 assists and 3.9 boards.

CJ McCollum puts up 21.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 43.6% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Clippers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Kawhi Leonard gives the Clippers 24.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Paul George is averaging 22.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. He's making 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 40.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per contest (seventh in NBA).

James Harden gives the Clippers 17.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game while posting 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.9 blocked shots.

Russell Westbrook gets the Clippers 11.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while averaging 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Ivica Zubac is averaging 12.0 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He is sinking 62.9% of his shots from the field (fifth in NBA).

Pelicans vs. Clippers Stat Comparison

Pelicans Clippers 116.1 Points Avg. 117.0 113.5 Points Allowed Avg. 111.5 48.3% Field Goal % 48.6% 36.9% Three Point % 38.2%

