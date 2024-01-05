Plaquemines Parish, LA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Jefferson High School at Phoenix High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Port Sulphur, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.