Will Craig Smith Score a Goal Against the Predators on January 6?
Can we count on Craig Smith scoring a goal when the Dallas Stars play the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Craig Smith score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Smith stats and insights
- In four of 34 games this season, Smith has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has scored one goal versus the Predators this season in one game (two shots).
- Smith has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 7.0% of them.
Predators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Predators are conceding 122 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Smith recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|8:31
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|1/2/2024
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|7:26
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/31/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|12:18
|Home
|W 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|8:47
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|8:38
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|10:59
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|9:50
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|7:50
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|9:56
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|10:54
|Home
|W 6-3
Stars vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
