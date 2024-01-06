Saturday's contest that pits the Georgetown Hoyas (7-7, 0-3 Big East) versus the DePaul Blue Demons (3-10, 0-2 Big East) at Capital One Arena has a projected final score of 75-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Georgetown, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 12:00 PM on January 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Georgetown vs. DePaul Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Georgetown vs. DePaul Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgetown 75, DePaul 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgetown vs. DePaul

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgetown (-5.5)

Georgetown (-5.5) Computer Predicted Total: 143.8

Georgetown has a 5-8-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to DePaul, who is 4-8-0 ATS. The Hoyas are 6-7-0 and the Blue Demons are 5-7-0 in terms of hitting the over. In the past 10 games, Georgetown has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall. DePaul has gone 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 matches.

Georgetown Performance Insights

The Hoyas score 72.7 points per game (241st in college basketball) and give up 72.6 (218th in college basketball) for a +1 scoring differential overall.

Georgetown ranks 188th in the nation at 36.4 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 35.4 its opponents average.

Georgetown hits 8.4 three-pointers per game (100th in college basketball) at a 35.4% rate (103rd in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 per game its opponents make at a 29.9% rate.

The Hoyas' 91.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 258th in college basketball, and the 91.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 222nd in college basketball.

Georgetown has committed 12.8 turnovers per game (276th in college basketball action), 1.4 more than the 11.4 it forces on average (243rd in college basketball).

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons have a -131 scoring differential, falling short by 10.1 points per game. They're putting up 66.1 points per game, 333rd in college basketball, and are allowing 76.2 per contest to rank 297th in college basketball.

DePaul loses the rebound battle by 5.3 boards on average. It records 30.8 rebounds per game, 352nd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 36.1.

DePaul connects on 6.5 three-pointers per game (269th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.5. It shoots 34.0% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.6%.

DePaul has lost the turnover battle by 2.2 per game, committing 12.9 (282nd in college basketball) while forcing 10.7 (295th in college basketball).

