Saturday's contest that pits the Grambling Tigers (3-10, 0-0 SWAC) versus the Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-71 in favor of Grambling. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on January 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

Grambling, Louisiana

Grambling, Louisiana Venue: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center

Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Grambling 72, Prairie View A&M 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: Grambling (-1.1)

Grambling (-1.1) Computer Predicted Total: 143.6

Grambling has compiled a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season, while Prairie View A&M is 6-5-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Tigers are 5-5-0 and the Panthers are 5-6-0. Grambling is 3-7 against the spread and 0-10 overall over its past 10 contests, while Prairie View A&M has gone 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Grambling Performance Insights

The Tigers have a -159 scoring differential, falling short by 12.3 points per game. They're putting up 65.2 points per game to rank 344th in college basketball and are giving up 77.5 per outing to rank 315th in college basketball.

Grambling loses the rebound battle by 3.2 boards on average. It records 30.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 357th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.4 per contest.

Grambling knocks down 4.3 three-pointers per game (358th in college basketball) while shooting 28% from beyond the arc (342nd in college basketball). It is making 4.1 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 8.4 per game while shooting 40.7%.

The Tigers rank 328th in college basketball by averaging 85.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 352nd in college basketball, allowing 101.5 points per 100 possessions.

Grambling and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Tigers commit 12.4 per game (241st in college basketball) and force 11.7 (212th in college basketball action).

