The Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) will try to halt a six-game road losing streak at the Grambling Tigers (3-10, 0-0 SWAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M matchup.

Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Grambling Moneyline Prairie View A&M Moneyline FanDuel Grambling (-1.5) 136.5 -124 +102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M Betting Trends

Grambling is 3-7-0 ATS this season.

The Tigers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 10 times this season.

Prairie View A&M has put together a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

Panthers games have gone over the point total six out of 12 times this year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.