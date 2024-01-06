When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Grambling be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

How Grambling ranks

Record SWAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 1-0 NR NR 136

Grambling's best wins

Against the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 16, Grambling registered its best win of the season, which was a 70-67 home victory. Demya Young, in that signature victory, tallied a team-leading 23 points with seven rebounds and two assists. Jazmyne Jackson also played a role with 15 points, one rebound and one assist.

Next best wins

64-59 on the road over Northwestern State (No. 248/RPI) on November 22

69-50 at home over Nicholls (No. 271/RPI) on December 20

82-54 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 284/RPI) on January 6

Grambling's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Based on the RPI, the Tigers have three losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Grambling has been handed the 106th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Tigers' 17 remaining games this season, 15 are against teams with worse records, and three are against teams with records above .500.

Grambling's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Grambling's next game

Matchup: Grambling Tigers vs. Texas Southern Tigers

Grambling Tigers vs. Texas Southern Tigers Date/Time: Monday, January 8 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana

