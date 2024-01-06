The Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) visit the Grambling Tigers (3-10, 0-0 SWAC) after losing six road games in a row. The Tigers are favored by only 2.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The point total is set at 137.5 for the matchup.

Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Where: Grambling, Louisiana

Grambling, Louisiana Venue: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grambling -2.5 137.5

Grambling Betting Records & Stats

Grambling's 10 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 137.5 points five times.

Grambling's games this year have an average point total of 142.7, 5.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Tigers have put together a 3-7-0 record against the spread.

Grambling lost the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Tigers have played as a favorite of -150 or more once this season and lost that game.

The implied probability of a win from Grambling, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grambling 5 50% 65.2 136.4 77.5 156.6 138.7 Prairie View A&M 8 72.7% 71.2 136.4 79.1 156.6 146.6

Additional Grambling Insights & Trends

Grambling covered 14 times in 21 matchups with a spread in conference play last season.

The Tigers record 65.2 points per game, 13.9 fewer points than the 79.1 the Panthers allow.

Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grambling 3-7-0 0-1 5-5-0 Prairie View A&M 6-5-0 6-5 5-6-0

Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Grambling Prairie View A&M 11-1 Home Record 9-3 9-6 Away Record 4-14 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 9-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 73 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.4 64.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.6 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

