Will Jason Robertson Score a Goal Against the Predators on January 6?
The Dallas Stars' upcoming game against the Nashville Predators is scheduled for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Jason Robertson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Jason Robertson score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)
Robertson stats and insights
- Robertson has scored in 10 of 37 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- In one game against the Predators this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Robertson has picked up three goals and eight assists on the power play.
- Robertson averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.4%.
Predators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Predators are allowing 122 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have two shutouts, and they average 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Robertson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:37
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|1/2/2024
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|21:16
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/31/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|15:40
|Home
|W 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|19:45
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|18:37
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|19:33
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|2
|0
|2
|18:33
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|19:53
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:57
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|18:08
|Home
|W 5-4
Stars vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
