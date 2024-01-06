How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (10-5, 0-0 CUSA) travel to face the Sam Houston Bearkats (7-8, 0-0 CUSA) after losing three consecutive road games. It begins at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
Louisiana Tech Stats Insights
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Bearkats' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Louisiana Tech shoots higher than 44.5% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.
- The Bearkats are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 58th.
- The Bulldogs put up only 4.6 more points per game (76.8) than the Bearkats allow (72.2).
- Louisiana Tech is 5-3 when scoring more than 72.2 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison
- Louisiana Tech is scoring 83.5 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is averaging 69.1 points per contest.
- The Bulldogs are surrendering 57.5 points per game this year at home, which is 13.1 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (70.6).
- In home games, Louisiana Tech is sinking 2.6 more treys per game (9.0) than on the road (6.4). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (38.5%) compared to in road games (31.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Seattle U
|L 79-73
|Redhawk Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|L 73-70
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|1/3/2024
|Dallas Christian
|W 96-55
|Thomas Assembly Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Sam Houston
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|1/11/2024
|@ Middle Tennessee
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
|1/14/2024
|Liberty
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.