The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (10-5, 0-0 CUSA) travel to face the Sam Houston Bearkats (7-8, 0-0 CUSA) after losing three consecutive road games. It begins at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Louisiana Tech Stats Insights

This season, the Bulldogs have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Bearkats' opponents have knocked down.

In games Louisiana Tech shoots higher than 44.5% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.

The Bearkats are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 58th.

The Bulldogs put up only 4.6 more points per game (76.8) than the Bearkats allow (72.2).

Louisiana Tech is 5-3 when scoring more than 72.2 points.

Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison

Louisiana Tech is scoring 83.5 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is averaging 69.1 points per contest.

The Bulldogs are surrendering 57.5 points per game this year at home, which is 13.1 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (70.6).

In home games, Louisiana Tech is sinking 2.6 more treys per game (9.0) than on the road (6.4). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (38.5%) compared to in road games (31.7%).

Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule