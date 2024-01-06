The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (10-5, 0-0 CUSA) travel to face the Sam Houston Bearkats (7-8, 0-0 CUSA) after losing three consecutive road games. It begins at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Louisiana Tech Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bulldogs have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Bearkats' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Louisiana Tech shoots higher than 44.5% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.
  • The Bearkats are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 58th.
  • The Bulldogs put up only 4.6 more points per game (76.8) than the Bearkats allow (72.2).
  • Louisiana Tech is 5-3 when scoring more than 72.2 points.

Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison

  • Louisiana Tech is scoring 83.5 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is averaging 69.1 points per contest.
  • The Bulldogs are surrendering 57.5 points per game this year at home, which is 13.1 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (70.6).
  • In home games, Louisiana Tech is sinking 2.6 more treys per game (9.0) than on the road (6.4). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (38.5%) compared to in road games (31.7%).

Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 @ Seattle U L 79-73 Redhawk Center
12/30/2023 @ Grand Canyon L 73-70 Grand Canyon University Arena
1/3/2024 Dallas Christian W 96-55 Thomas Assembly Center
1/6/2024 @ Sam Houston - Bernard Johnson Coliseum
1/11/2024 @ Middle Tennessee - Murphy Athletic Center
1/14/2024 Liberty - Thomas Assembly Center

