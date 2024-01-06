The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (10-5, 0-0 CUSA) will visit the Sam Houston Bearkats (7-8, 0-0 CUSA) after losing three road games in a row. It starts at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston matchup in this article.

Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisiana Tech Moneyline Sam Houston Moneyline BetMGM Louisiana Tech (-7.5) 136.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Louisiana Tech (-7.5) 136.5 -350 +265 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston Betting Trends

Louisiana Tech has put together a 7-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

Bulldogs games have gone over the point total five out of 12 times this season.

Sam Houston has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing eight times.

A total of eight Bearkats games this year have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.